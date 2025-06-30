Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 66.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 510.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeff Blau bought 3,665 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.99 per share, for a total transaction of $432,433.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,433.35. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SUI stock opened at $126.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.25, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.44. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $147.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Sun Communities had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 606.45%.

SUI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial set a $137.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.08.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

