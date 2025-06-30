Sunrise Energy Metals Limited (ASX:SRL) Insider Purchases A$6,500,000.00 in Stock

Sunrise Energy Metals Limited (ASX:SRL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Friedland bought 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,500,000.00 ($4,248,366.01).
Sunrise Energy Metals Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 21.44, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22, a PEG ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.90.
Sunrise Energy Metals Company Profile
