Sunrise Energy Metals Limited (ASX:SRL) Insider Purchases A$6,500,000.00 in Stock

Sunrise Energy Metals Limited (ASX:SRL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Friedland bought 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,500,000.00 ($4,248,366.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 21.44, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22, a PEG ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Sunrise Energy Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the metal recovery and exploration of other mineral tenements in Australia. The company provides Clean-iX resin technology for the extraction and purification of various metals, including precious metals, such as gold and silver; platinum group metals consisting of platinum, palladium, rhodium, and iridium; base metals comprising copper, nickel, cobalt, and zinc; light, medium, and heavy rare earth metals; and specialty metals, such as scandium, vanadium, niobium, tantalum, uranium, and titanium.

