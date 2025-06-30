Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.63.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,949,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,127.98. The trade was a 43.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,663,800. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 667,000 shares of company stock worth $29,949,340. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 907.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 60,879 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,147.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 26,549 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 561.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 675,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,592,000 after purchasing an additional 573,439 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $1,176,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.66. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $96.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.55.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

