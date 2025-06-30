Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Board of the Pension Protection Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 66.7% in the first quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Flavin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Sysco by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $75.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. Sysco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.30.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price objective on Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

