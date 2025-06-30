T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,214.27. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $93,876.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.1%

TROW stock opened at $96.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.24. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.60%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

