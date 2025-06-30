Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Major Shareholder Sells $29,845,319.66 in Stock

Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 102,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.98, for a total transaction of $29,845,319.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,912,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,468,980.60. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, June 27th, Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of Talen Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total transaction of $52,695,120.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 108,313 shares of Talen Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.29, for a total transaction of $31,550,493.77.

Shares of TLN stock opened at $297.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $301.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.36.

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.35). Talen Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talen Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,302,000 after buying an additional 256,414 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Talen Energy by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,492,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,937,000 after buying an additional 537,398 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $239,984,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Talen Energy by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,089,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,477,000 after buying an additional 233,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Talen Energy by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 652,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,455,000 after buying an additional 161,269 shares during the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLN. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

