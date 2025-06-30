Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Holdings Increased by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tempus AI were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Tempus AI Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ TEM opened at $66.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Tempus AI, Inc. has a one year low of $30.77 and a one year high of $91.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion and a PE ratio of -8.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempus AI

Tempus AI ( NASDAQ:TEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 88.27% and a negative return on equity of 533.21%. The business had revenue of $255.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. Tempus AI’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ryan Fukushima sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total value of $1,047,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 884,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,310,325.60. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 205,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $13,927,608.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,474.26. This represents a 92.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 606,897 shares of company stock valued at $41,261,163 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TEM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tempus AI from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tempus AI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tempus AI

Tempus AI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.