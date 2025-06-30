Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) Holdings Decreased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,256,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,293,000 after buying an additional 1,484,301 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,546,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $58,818,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,227,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,987,000 after purchasing an additional 628,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,845,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,150,000 after buying an additional 628,065 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRNO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $56.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Terreno Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $71.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

