TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,907 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGTX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 5,687.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,463.04. The trade was a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $36.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.00 and a beta of 1.94. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $47.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $120.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.07 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

