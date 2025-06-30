The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 804 ($11.03) and last traded at GBX 804 ($11.03), with a volume of 64135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 803 ($11.02).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Trading Up 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of £733.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 760.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 744.25.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX 3.41 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust had a net margin of 94.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%.

About The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

The Trust aims to pursue long-term capital growth principally through investment in medium to smaller sized Japanese companies which are believed to have above average prospects for growth. We invest in a spread of 40–70 companies, predominantly medium and smaller sized, that we believe offer good growth opportunities.

Growth may come from innovative business models, disrupting traditional Japanese practices or market opportunities, such as growth from overseas.

We aim to take a three to five year view and the Trust is managed by looking at the underlying investments rather than the benchmark which is TOPIX total return.

