The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 133.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. The trade was a 29.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,135,520.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. This trade represents a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $122.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.03.

TTD stock opened at $69.33 on Monday. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.69.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

