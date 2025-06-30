Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRI opened at $197.93 on Monday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $150.01 and a twelve month high of $199.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.34 and a 200 day moving average of $176.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.30.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

