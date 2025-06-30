Top Biotech Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 27th

Thermo Fisher Scientific, AbbVie, Danaher, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, argenex, and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares in companies that use biological processes and technologies to develop medical therapies, diagnostics, agricultural products and other life-science innovations. Their prices often fluctuate widely because they’re driven by research breakthroughs, clinical-trial results and regulatory approvals. Investors in biotech stocks seek high growth potential but must accept elevated risks related to long development timelines and scientific uncertainties. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

TMO traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $412.55. The company had a trading volume of 939,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,145. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $155.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $410.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $484.47.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,208,775. The firm has a market cap of $329.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.28, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $163.52 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,766. Danaher has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

NASDAQ SWTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.99. 3,443,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,651. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $44.11.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $444.85. 257,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,456. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $377.85 and a 1-year high of $519.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $455.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $114.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.31 and a beta of 0.41.

argenex (ARGX)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $561.88. The stock had a trading volume of 153,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,033. argenex has a twelve month low of $428.76 and a twelve month high of $678.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $607.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $320.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,667. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of -153.23 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.47 and a 200 day moving average of $262.79. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $326.03.

