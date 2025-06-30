Top Blockchain Stocks To Research – June 27th

Oracle, Core Scientific, Applied Digital, Riot Platforms, Globant, HIVE Digital Technologies, and FTI Consulting are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, implement, or derive significant revenue from blockchain technology— the distributed digital ledger system underpinning cryptocurrencies and other secure, transparent data-sharing applications. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of blockchain-based services such as cryptocurrency mining, smart contracts, decentralized finance, and supply-chain verification. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,724,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,895,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Oracle has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $216.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.13. The firm has a market cap of $602.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

NASDAQ CORZ traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,427,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,105,659. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 6.30.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. 22,707,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,280,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 6.08. Applied Digital has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $15.42.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ:RIOT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. 14,022,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,038,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 4.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Riot Platforms has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $15.87.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.68. The stock had a trading volume of 331,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,227. Globant has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $238.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of NASDAQ HIVE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. 11,114,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,202,555. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $359.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.41. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $5.54.

FTI Consulting (FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

FTI Consulting stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.52. 81,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,343. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $151.75 and a 1-year high of $243.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

