Top Dividend Stocks To Watch Today – June 28th

AbbVie, Merck & Co., Inc., PepsiCo, Exxon Mobil, Ford Motor, Restaurant Brands International, and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders—typically on a quarterly basis—in the form of cash payments. Investors buy them to receive a steady income stream in addition to any gains from share-price appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $4.90 on Friday, hitting $181.89. The stock had a trading volume of 29,262,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322,369. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.21 and a 200 day moving average of $187.92. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.40, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $78.93. The stock had a trading volume of 60,171,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,331,143. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average of $87.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $130.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.38.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $2.82 on Friday, hitting $131.04. The stock had a trading volume of 26,530,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977,394. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.83 and a 200 day moving average of $143.02. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $109.40. The stock had a trading volume of 21,995,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,758,089. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average of $108.50. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 181,959,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,877,388. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $65.38. The stock had a trading volume of 28,728,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,874. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average of $65.64. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.94. The company had a trading volume of 89,741,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,483,647. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $57.95.

