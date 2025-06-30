Top Financial Stocks To Consider – June 27th

Coinbase Global, Circle Internet Group, and Robinhood Markets are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares in companies that provide financial services—such as banks, insurance firms, broker-dealers, asset managers and fintech outfits. These companies earn revenue primarily through interest income, fees, premiums and underwriting, making their results sensitive to interest-rate moves, credit cycles and regulatory shifts. Investors often hold financial stocks for dividend income and exposure to economic growth, though they carry risks tied to market volatility and credit conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded down $18.68 on Friday, hitting $356.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,969,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,642,610. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.10 and a 200-day moving average of $241.58. The company has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 3.61. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $382.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

NYSE:CRCL traded down $23.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.42. 24,803,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,160,805. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion and a PE ratio of -15,048.21. Circle Internet Group has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $298.99.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,960,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,869,095. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.16. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $85.55.

