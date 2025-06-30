Top Nanotechnology Stocks Worth Watching – June 28th

Onto Innovation, OSI Systems, NVE, Nano Dimension, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, Clene, and Clene are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves the research, development or commercialization of materials and devices engineered at the nanoscale (typically 1–100 nanometers). Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to advancements in areas such as ultrafast electronics, targeted drug delivery, advanced materials and energy storage. Because nanotechnology remains an emerging field, these stocks can exhibit higher volatility and growth potential compared with more established industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Shares of ONTO traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.66. 1,636,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,604. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.10.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of OSIS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.05. 232,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $129.18 and a 1 year high of $241.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.67.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NVEC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.03. 169,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,254. NVE has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.31 million, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.15.

Nano Dimension (NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Shares of NNDM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.64. 3,700,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,242. Nano Dimension has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

BDRX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 268,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,662. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

CLNN stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 60,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,235. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. Clene has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $7.59.

Clene (CLNNW)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

CLNNW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 64,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,358. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Clene has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.08.

