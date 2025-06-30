Top Utility Stocks To Watch Today – June 28th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Ford Motor are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential public services such as electricity, water, natural gas and telecommunications. They tend to offer stable revenues and dividends due to consistent demand, making them popular with income-focused investors seeking lower volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $323.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,778,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,950,340. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $314.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.48. Tesla has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $485.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,107,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,207. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $505.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.27. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $403.82 and a one year high of $542.07.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,959,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,877,388. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85.

