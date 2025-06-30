Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives C$129.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$129.63.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TIH. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$133.50 to C$128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$143.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$134.00 to C$131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd.
Shares of TIH opened at C$122.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.37. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$107.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$134.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$117.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$116.49.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 31.18%.
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
