Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Shares Down 22.6% – What’s Next?

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 22.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15.10 ($0.21). Approximately 830,302 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 605,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.27).
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.82) target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.
Touchstone Exploration Inc is a Canadian-based, international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It is one of the largest independent onshore oil producers in Trinidad, with an experienced management and executive team that have a track record of delivering value to shareholders.
The Company’s strategy is to leverage the Board’s extensive oil recovery experience and capability to develop international onshore properties that create shareholder value.
In Trinidad, the Company’s interests in approximately 90,000 gross acres of exploration and development rights make it one of the largest independent onshore oil producers in Trinidad.
