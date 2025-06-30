Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 542 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,531,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,832,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,537,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,429 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,574,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,067,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BTIG Research set a $95.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $74.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.76. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.65 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.58.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

