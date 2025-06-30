Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 607 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Hara Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 130,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $2,482,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,118,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, April 4th. DZ Bank lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.47.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $25.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.06%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

