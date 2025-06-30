Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 624 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 584.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 265.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SLB stock opened at $34.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.03.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

