Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URA. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $38.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.75. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

