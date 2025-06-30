Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $149.97 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $157.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.54 and its 200-day moving average is $136.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 125.77%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $165.00 price objective on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

View Our Latest Report on LYV

Insider Activity

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $5,130,003.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,922,025.28. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.