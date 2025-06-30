Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 1.9%
Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $149.97 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $157.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.54 and its 200-day moving average is $136.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $165.00 price objective on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.24.
Insider Activity
In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $5,130,003.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,922,025.28. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.
Live Nation Entertainment Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
