Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 725 Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $434.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $176.84 and a one year high of $476.04. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 0.31.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The aerospace company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.27. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

