Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,098,472,000 after acquiring an additional 113,648 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,925,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 472.3% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 43,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after buying an additional 35,531 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC opened at $255.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52-week low of $201.63 and a 52-week high of $277.60.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $278.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $271.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.71.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

