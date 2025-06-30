Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruggaard & Associates LLC raised its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 0.8% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank Of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE RY opened at $129.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.71 and a 200 day moving average of $120.07. Royal Bank Of Canada has a twelve month low of $102.89 and a twelve month high of $130.96.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Royal Bank Of Canada’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a $1.1152 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Monday, June 9th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Royal Bank Of Canada

About Royal Bank Of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.