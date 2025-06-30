Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Alico worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alico in the 1st quarter worth $3,232,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alico by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 310,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 87,521 shares during the period. JCP Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alico by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 217,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alico in the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 43,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Alico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Alico Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $31.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.56. Alico, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $242.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($10.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($10.62). Alico had a negative net margin of 284.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alico Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Alico’s payout ratio is presently -1.09%.

Alico Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

