Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.80.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $167.69 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $115.10 and a one year high of $183.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.91 and a 200 day moving average of $147.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

