Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,595 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,990,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 90.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 15,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth approximately $962,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 314,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 23,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 352.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 57,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Baxter International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $30.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of -27.66, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $40.49.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently -61.82%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

