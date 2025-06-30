Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,945 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 5,555.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 404.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in VICI Properties by 362.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.42.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $32.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 67.81%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

