Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 645 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,529 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 118,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 34,521 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Intel by 64.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,433 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Baugh & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 70.5% in the first quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 218,372 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 90,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 57.6% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $22.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The company has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

