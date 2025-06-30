Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,406 Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 261,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 44,068 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 995,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 54.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.
Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $26.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.52%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRX. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.
Brixmor Property Group Company Profile
Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
