Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aercap were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Aercap by 15.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 121,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after buying an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aercap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aercap by 473.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aercap by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 71,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aercap Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Aercap stock opened at $117.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12-month low of $82.21 and a 12-month high of $119.25. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Aercap’s payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AER. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aercap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Aercap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Aercap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Aercap to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.25.

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

