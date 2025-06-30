Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 33,217 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 97,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average is $43.94.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

