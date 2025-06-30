Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $201,856,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $132,626,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 44,878.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,340,000 after buying an additional 258,950 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth about $55,639,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,977,000 after buying an additional 107,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $851,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,304. This trade represents a 29.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,673,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,550. The trade was a 34.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,412. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CW. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.00.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $487.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $416.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a one year low of $258.85 and a one year high of $487.70.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.54%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

