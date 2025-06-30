Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,675,000 after buying an additional 10,611,706 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,723,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 25,026.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,437,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,169 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,442 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1%

JAAA opened at $50.75 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $51.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.64.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

