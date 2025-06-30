Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $267,000 Stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Lennar from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

Lennar Trading Up 0.5%

LEN stock opened at $110.34 on Monday. Lennar Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.42 and a 52 week high of $187.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.