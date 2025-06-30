Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 52.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Xylem to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.71.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $128.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.71. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

