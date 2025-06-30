Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $359,000 Position in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank grew its stake in Fortive by 11.8% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 239,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 89,891 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 237,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after buying an additional 167,652 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive in the first quarter worth approximately $17,541,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,058,478.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,290. This trade represents a 21.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $12,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,585 shares in the company, valued at $31,029,554. This represents a 28.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.62.

Fortive Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $71.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.28 and its 200-day moving average is $73.70. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive Corporation has a 52-week low of $60.39 and a 52-week high of $83.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to repurchase 15,630,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

