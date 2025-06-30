Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $417,000 Stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,998 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 55,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 234,492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,699,000 after acquiring an additional 138,751 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $6,459,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $99.38 on Monday. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.16 and its 200-day moving average is $112.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Roth Capital set a $122.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Target from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.70.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

