Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT stock opened at $22.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

