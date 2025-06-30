Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Invests $299,000 in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,212 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $583,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $3,218,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH opened at $66.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average is $72.40. Meritage Homes Corporation has a 12-month low of $59.27 and a 12-month high of $106.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Keough purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.16 per share, with a total value of $264,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,872. This trade represents a 10.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MTH. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTH

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.