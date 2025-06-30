Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Invests $303,000 in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Avantor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,830,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,783,000 after purchasing an additional 68,598 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 275,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $695,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE AVTR opened at $13.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Avantor had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cowen lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other Avantor news, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Massaro bought 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,967.40. This represents a 30.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 83,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,630 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

