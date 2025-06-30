Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Invests $388,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,360,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,401,000 after buying an additional 4,127,306 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 504.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,682,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,117,000 after buying an additional 3,907,022 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,816,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,408,748 shares of company stock valued at $180,327,603. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair set a $84.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.32.

View Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 9.4%

PLTR stock opened at $130.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $308.53 billion, a PE ratio of 568.43, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $148.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.81.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.