Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.34 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.58.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2403 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.