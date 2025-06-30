Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 241 Shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $15,165,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Hess by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Hess by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hess Price Performance
HES opened at $139.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.75 and a 200 day moving average of $139.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hess Corporation has a 52-week low of $123.79 and a 52-week high of $161.69.
Hess Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.66%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on HES. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.26.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $29,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,984,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,319,549.22. The trade was a 10.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Hess
Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.
