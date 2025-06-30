Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 545 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $931,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $81.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.13. The company has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.48 and a twelve month high of $118.07.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

