Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 568 Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Amphenol by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 13.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Amphenol by 2.4% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 6.5% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 163,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 target price on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $26,148,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 451,790 shares in the company, valued at $41,307,159.70. This trade represents a 38.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $30,372,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,000. This trade represents a 80.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $97.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $98.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.44.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

